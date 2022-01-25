POLICE: 2 arrested after leaving 6 six kids home alone, hungry to play video games at laundry mat

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after they left their six kids at home, the oldest being six and the youngest being 11 months old, by themselves hungry, to play video games at the laundry mat, according to Texarkana Texas Police Department.

On Monday night, around 8:40 p.m., TTPD received a call from someone who said they could hear children crying in a house and screaming for their mom.

According to TTPD, the caller was concerned that the children were there all alone and it turned out their intuition was correct.

Six kids were found alone inside with the oldest being seven years old and the youngest being only 11 months old. They told officers that their parents had left them to go to a nearby laundry mat.

TTPD could figure out exactly how long they had been left there alone but knew it was pretty obvious that it had been a while.

While Officer Zack Gilley spoke to the kids, one of them brought him a package of hot dogs and asked if he’d help him open it because he was hungry.

Officer Quentin Miller and Gilley stayed with the kids while another went to the laundry mat to look for the parents and found them sitting there with several others playing a video game.

At first, everyone there reportedly acted like they had no idea what the officer was talking about, but Eshaun Johnson, 23, eventually spoke up and said he was their stepdad.

Johnson agreed to walk back over to their house when Officer James Ward suggested it, however, Marca Harris, 28, indicated that he was too busy playing her game to leave to check on her babies, according to TTPD.

Both Johnson and Harris were arrested for abandoning or endangering a child and were booked into the Bi-State Jail. Their bond was set at $75,000 each. CPS was notified and the children were taken to a relative on Monday night.