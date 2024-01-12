TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — Two drivers have been arrested in connection to a fatal crash from Dec. 18, 2023.

Mugshots of Robert Culpepper (left) and Christopher Daniel (right) courtesy of the Bowie County Jail.

According to a release, the Texarkana Police Department arrested Christopher Daniel, 25, and Robert Culpepper, 23, and were both charged with racing on the highway involving death. They were booked into the Bi-State Jail and their bonds were set at $1 million each.

Linda Reed, 66, died after her car was hit when she attempted to cross North Stateline Ave. from East 9th St. to Hazel St. around 7:20 p.m. Officials said evidence showed that Culpepper and Daniel were driving southbound on Stateline “at an extremely high rate of speed.”