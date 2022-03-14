LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Two men were arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot two children in order to steal a car they were in.

According to Longview police, 19-year-old Juan Gonzalez and 18-year-old Jonathan Coto, both from Longview, were charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said that they were called to the 1800 block of W. Loop 281 on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. in reference to a robbery that just occurred. The caller said he left his 15 and 12-year-old children in his vehicle while he was making a purchase inside the store.

The children reportedly came inside the store and told him that two Hispanic men had threatened to shoot them if they did not get out of the vehicle. The children exited the vehicle and the two men allegedly drove away.

Officers were able to track the vehicle to the 200 block of Princess Lane.