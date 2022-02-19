VAN, Texas (KETK) – Police are searching for two Black males that were caught on camera breaking in and burglarizing a convenience store in Van, according to the Van Police Department.

On Friday, around 3:15 a.m., New-Way Gas & Grocery was burglarized by two Black males, according to the Van Police Department.

Van PD said that the cash registers were taken.

In the photos, the two were wearing dark-colored clothing as well as masks and used crowbars to break the glass of the door to enter the store.

The Northeast Farmers Co-Op located in Canton was believed to be burglarized by the same two people half an hour before they burglarized New-Way, according to Van PD.

Police have asked that if anyone has any information for either burglary to contact Van PD or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.