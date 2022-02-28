DESOTO, Texas (KETK) – Two Dallas-area teenagers are in the hospital after being shot late Saturday night, according to our NBC affiliate NBCDFW.

Desoto police say that a 17-year-old man and woman were shot at a home around 9 p.m. before driving to a nearby Love’s gas station to call the police.

Both were taken to a Dallas hospital where the man is in critical condition while the woman is stable. Police have not released the names of the victims but did say the man was from Dallas while the woman was from Garland.

The report said that investigators have not yet determined what the two were doing in DeSoto, but detectives believe the meeting was arranged.

Officers said they are following leads to determine the shooter’s identity, but do not believe there is a current threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the DeSoto Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 469-658-3050.