HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – A car full of teenagers was shot at Sunday night with one suffering a graze wound to the head, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The Houston Police Department stated that a dark gray sedan opened fire on the teen’s car in a neighborhood west of downtown around 8 p.m.

The gunman fired at their car three times before driving away in an unknown direction. One of the teens, the 15-year-old driver was grazed in the head but is expected to survive.

The wounded teen was taken to a local hospital while the other two were unharmed in the shooting.

Houston PD is still searching for a motive in the shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

