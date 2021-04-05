Police: 6 members of Dallas area family dead in Easter weekend mass murder-suicide

ALLEN, Texas (KXAS/KXAN) — Police are investigating what they believe is a mass murder-suicide Monday morning in North Texas, KXAS in Dallas reported.

The Allen Police Department said they were called to the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Allen at 1 a.m. for a welfare check, and they found six people dead. Police haven’t confirmed the ages of anyone, but they said the deceased includes a grandparent, two parents and three children.

Police believe two of the children, teenage sons, “entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them.”

Police haven’t confirmed when the deaths took place, and that the family emigrated from Bangladesh.