Police: 6 members of Dallas area family dead in Easter weekend mass murder-suicide

Crime & Public Safety

by: Billy Gates (KXAN)

Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN, Texas (KXAS/KXAN) — Police are investigating what they believe is a mass murder-suicide Monday morning in North Texas, KXAS in Dallas reported.

The Allen Police Department said they were called to the 1500 block of Pine Bluff Drive in Allen at 1 a.m. for a welfare check, and they found six people dead. Police haven’t confirmed the ages of anyone, but they said the deceased includes a grandparent, two parents and three children.

Police believe two of the children, teenage sons, “entered into an agreement that they were going to commit suicide and that they were going to take their family members with them.”

Police haven’t confirmed when the deaths took place, and that the family emigrated from Bangladesh.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51