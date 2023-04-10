CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – The Crockett Police Department said a man admitted to shooting someone in the face on Monday morning.

According to a release, Crockett Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sallas Street in reference to a shooting. Officials said that when they arrived, they came in contact with the victim who had a gunshot wound to the face and was able to identify the shooter to police along with the suspects last known location.

Houston County officials said they were able to find the alleged shooter at a nearby apartment complex.

James Arthur Williams, 71, of Crockett, was identified by officials and while speaking with Williams, officials said he admitted to shooting the victim at least two times.

Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Crockett Police Department said this case is still under investigation.