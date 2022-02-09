HOUSTON (KETK) – A 9-year-old girl in Houston was shot in the head during an alleged road-rage incident late Tuesday night, according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

At 9:12 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the intersection of Fondren Rd. and Southwest Freeway in west Houston.

Officers say a family was driving down the freeway headed to the grocery store. That’s when two cars pulled up, one on each side of the family, and they were allegedly racing.

Investigators then stated that one of the drivers shot into the family’s vehicle. The car contained an adult man and woman along with a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The young girl was shot in the head and the other two drivers fled the scene.

The family pulled into a gas station and called 911. The victim was taken to a local hospital where she underwent surgery. Her condition is unknown.

One of the cars was described as a white GMC Denali that possibly had blinkers with arrows on them.