Police: Almost 700 grams of various drugs seized after traffic stop in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – On Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. a Palestine police officer attempted to make a traffic stop near the intersection of W. Kolstad Street and Cottage Avenue, but the driver did not stop which ultimately resulted in a drug bust.

According to the department, the driver of a Mazda sedan eventually stopped at a residence in the 800 block of Louisiana Street. Officers identified the driver as Jasmine Thompson, 33, of Palestine.

While making contact with Thomson, Officer Nicholas Martinez observed narcotics paraphernalia inside of the vehicle, police said. During a search of the vehicle officers located:

371 grams of suspected methamphetamine

116 grams of suspected ecstasy

111 grams of suspected PCP

19 grams of suspected cocaine

5 grams of crack cocaine

13 grams suspected hydrocodone

2 ounces of suspected K2

Scales and baggies

Handgun

Thompson was arrested and transported to the Anderson County Jail for charges of 2 counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance from 4 grams to 200 grams, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance of less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance of less than 28 grams, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

“Officer Martinez did an outstanding job at getting a large amount of illegal drugs off of our streets” Palestine Police Department Chief Mark Harcrow said. “I am grateful for the hard work these Officers are putting in every day to keep our community safe.”