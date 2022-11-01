PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – The Palestine Police Department has arrested an alleged burglar who police say was caught in the act early Saturday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to Kim’s #3 convenience store in the 2300 block of West Oak in reference to a burglary alarm.

When Corporal Nathan Perkins arrived on the scene, he observed the suspect exiting the building holding a crow bar and a knife. He asked the suspect to drop the objects, and he complied and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect had made entry into the store, setting off the alarm. While in the store, the suspect allegedly attempted to break into the store’s ATM machine. Officers arrived a short time later.

The suspect was later identified as James Weatherford, 66, of Palestine. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance PG3 28g to 200g: Violation of probation.

“I commend Cpl. Perkins and assisting Officers for their quick response and catching this suspect before he could get away.” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “We respond to a lot of burglary alarms, most of which are false alarms. This is a good example that officers never know what they are going to find when they arrive to these calls.”