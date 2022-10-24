DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia is scheduled to give an update on the shooting that killed two people at a hospital in Dallas on Saturday, according to NBC.

The Associated Press reported that the shooting occurred 11 a.m. at a Methodist Health System hospital.

The suspect was identified as Nestor Hernandez, according to NBC. He was confronted by a hospital police officer and shot, leaving him injured, according to AP. He is in police custody at a different hospital in the area.