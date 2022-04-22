(UPDATE) — The dead body that was found on Friday in the city of Rusk is now being investigated as a homicide, police announced in a Facebook post.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s office was called in to assist with the investigation on Friday. During the investigation, a person of interest was identified as Christopher Peoples of Rusk.

The sheriff’s office attempted to make contact with Peoples at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning before he allegedly fled in his vehicle south of Rusk on FM 241. Peoples then reportedly wrecked his vehicle in the 3000 block of FM 241.

Upon arrival, deputies removed Peoples from the vehicle and began life-saving measures before EMS arrived and took him to an area hospital via helicopter, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office. A warrant was issued shortly after for evading arrest in a vehicle.

Peoples is now in law enforcement custody with a bond set at $500,000. The sheriff’s office also reported that Peoples has several felony charges pending.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk Police Department responded to a report of a dead body in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Dixon Avenue.

The area of MLK from Center Street to Collins Street is blocked off as the investigation continues. Police are asking for everyone to avoid the area if possible.

Per a request by Rusk PD, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office are helping with the investigation.

“As of now we do not have any reason to believe the public is in any immediate danger,” Rusk police wrote in a Facebook post.