DALLAS (KETK) – Two private jets were damaged along with a fuel truck after a drunk driver crashed into a hangar at Dallas Love Field, according to our affiliate NBCDFW.

Dallas PD responded to Lemmon Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday morning. Officers said a 21-year-old man was driving a 2011 GMG Sierra and appeared intoxicated.

The report states the suspect drove into a private hangar space after crashing through the east side of a gate. He struck a fuel truck and two private jets, per local police.

The planes were both hit on the wings and the fuel truck was hit on the front bumper.

NBCDFW stated the driver was arrested for DWI but that other charges could be pending.