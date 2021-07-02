Police: East Texas man arrested with more than 150 child porn videos on his phone

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An Athens man is behind bars Friday morning after being arrested by Henderson County deputies.

36-year-old Jose Alfaro was busted in the 100 block of Tillison Street, a neighborhood off HWY 19 around 10 p.m. He allegedly had more than 150 child pornography videos on his phone.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that he expects more charges to be filed in the future. Hillhouse said that Alfaro may have been trying to distribute the videos to others.

Criminal records show that Alfaro has three convictions for DWI with the most recent being in 2012. For the third conviction, he was sentenced to six months in jail, had 60 hours of community service, along with being on probation for two additional years and undergoing substance abuse treatment.

Under Texas law, possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony and faces a maximum of ten years in prison. However, if law enforcement discovers more than six copies of child porn media in a suspect’s possession, they can charge them with intent to promote. This pushes the maximum sentence for a first offense to 20 years.