ARP, Texas (KETK) – A man is wanted by the Arp Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for multiple charges.

Officials said that Jerry Brenton Stanfield is wanted by Arp police for harassment, which is a class B misdemeanor.

According to a release, Stanfield is also wanted by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office for evading arrest with a vehicle, assault causing bodily injury and failure to appear.

“If you know where Mr. Stanfield is located, please contact Smith County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 903-566-6600 and ask for an Arp Police Officer.” Arp Police Department