Police: East Texas woman arrested for DWI coughed in officer’s face after claiming she had COVID-19

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman who was arrested for DWI Saturday night also had an assault charge added after she claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed directly into a jailer’s face.

According to the Ore City Police Department, Darla Ann McCurry was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for “failing to drive in a single lane.”

The department wrote that the officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.” After conducting a field sobriety test, McCurry was charged with driving while under the influence.

While she was being booked into the Upshur County Jail, McCurry claimed to have COVID-19. She turned toward a correctional officer and “deliberately coughed in his face,” according to the statement.

McCurry was then charged with assaulting a public servant along with the DWI charge. The assault charge is a third-degree felony in Texas. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, if convicted.

“We take this stuff serious. First responders are working day in and day out to protect our communities. You will be held accountable if you make poor decisions.”

Ore City Police Department

