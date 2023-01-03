SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – An officer with the Sulphur Springs Police Department was involved in a fatal shooting after the suspect ran away pointing a handgun at police, according to officials.

On Monday, Jan. 2, officers with Sulphur Springs Police Department and Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to an individual with a handgun threatening to do harm to himself and others in the area.

The complainant stated that after making these threats, the individual ran away from the scene. Officers quickly located the individual in a vehicle in the Royal Inn parking lot located at 1233 South Broadway Street.

According to authorities, when confronted, the individual left the vehicle and ran away while pointing a handgun at the police chasing after him, leading to an officer from Sulphur Springs Police Department to fire his duty weapon, striking the suspect.

Officers were quick to administer first aid to the individual but was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace BJ Teer.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the initial investigation and no names have been released at this time.

The investigation is being run by the Texas Rangers in Garland.