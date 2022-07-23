JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) — A woman was arrested in Jacksonville on Wednesday after a joint task force, composed of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, the Jacksonville Police Department and the Bullard Police Department, found several illegal substances during a search warrant.

The force executed a narcotics search warrant on Ardis Street, where they managed to locate methamphetamine, marijuana and illegal pills, along with baggies, packaging, scales and drug paraphernalia.

One Amber Wright was arrested and charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.