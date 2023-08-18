LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is increasing patrol on the Azalea Trail after an indecent exposure incident Thursday morning.

Officers were told by a woman that at around 8:15 a.m. she was walking the trail when she came across a man touching himself inappropriately. The woman said the man called for her to come near, but she quickly avoided the situation by walking away. The incident happened just north of Lufkin Mall.

Then the woman said she heard someone running up behind her, and so she turned around to see the man approaching her while he was still exposed, police said. At this point, she told him she was going to call the police, so he reportedly ran away, going in the direction of the mall.

She described the man as “a thin, Black male, more than 6’ tall, wearing a black, short-sleeve T-shirt with a faded design, and red, black, and white basketball shorts,” according to the City of Lufkin.

Parks & Recreation staff are increasing presence at the trail to increase park safety. Meanwhile, detectives are continuing an investigation surrounding the incident. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS.