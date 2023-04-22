LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department said they responded to an apparent murder-suicide that was reported on the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Road around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said that when Longview PD officers arrived on scene they found two people dead from apparent gunshot wounds. According to Longview Police Department, investigators determined that Michael Shane Headrick, 41, shot Ashley Lynn Headrick, 33, before shooting himself.

Longview Police Department said that their next of kin has been notified and that this an active investigation.

If anyone has any information they would like to report about the shooting, officials asked them to call 903-237-1170.