TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a shooting on Thursday in Texarkana that is now being investigated as a homicide.

According to police, they were called to the scene in the 3800 block of Alexander Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

“There was some type of a disturbance inside the house that resulted in a woman being shot,” police said.

Rodney Lindley. Photo courtesy of Texarkana police.

30-year-old Mercedes Young was taken to hospital for treatment where she later died of her injuries.

Officials said an arrest warrant has been obtained for Rodney Lindley, 40 of Texarkana, for murder, and that he fled the scene before police arrived.

“This is the first homicide in Texarkana Texas this year,” police said.

Police said they are still searching for Lindley.