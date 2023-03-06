JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating an individual who officials say robbed a convenience store in Jacksonville.

On March 4 around 5 a.m., Jake’s Food Store, located at 2020 East Rusk Street, was robbed. According to officials, the individual who robbed the store also assaulted the clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

If you have any information on the individual, contact Detective Compton at 903-339-3339 or 903-586-2549.