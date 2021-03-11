Police: Longview man accused of raping intellectually disabled woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview man is accused of raping an intellectually disabled woman, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News.

Timothy Mussared, 60, was arrested Tuesday on a sexual assault charge. The warrant stated that on March 2, Mussared was staying at a motel with three other people. The documents did not specify which hotel they were staying in.

One of the travelers came out of the shower and found Mussared allegedly raping the victim, who was saying “Get off me.”

When police contacted Mussared earlier this week about the assault, he denied any knowledge of it.

The warrant stated that detectives interviewed the victim and learned that one of the other travelers threatened to break off their relationship with the victim if she did not have sex with Mussared.

He is currently in the Gregg County Jail on a $75,000 bond, His first court date has not yet been set.