Police: Longview man dead after being found shot

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers responded to a shooting call at the 2100 block of Fourteenth Street on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview was found outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say that the motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you are encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.