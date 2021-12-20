Police: Longview man dead after being found shot

Crime & Public Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview police officers responded to a shooting call at the 2100 block of Fourteenth Street on Sunday around 5:45 p.m.

38-year-old Jeremy Willis of Longview was found outside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say that the motive and circumstances are still under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this situation, you are encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51