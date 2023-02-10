LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A suspected road rage incident has left one person’s car with a bullet hole and their passenger side tires popped on Friday, according to Longview Police Department.

Around 2:19 p.m. officials said that officers were dispatched to a shots fired report near the 300 block of East Loop 281. Officers eventually found one of the involved vehicles at Patterson Nissan off of Highway 259 where it had stopped following the other involved vehicle, according to authorities.

Longview Police Department said the stopped vehicle had a bullet hole in the passenger side as well as two flat passenger side tires and that nobody involved was injured. The other vehicle involved is a white Hyundai Elantra with a partly covered paper license plate that might have been driven by a woman, officials said.

Longview Police Department asked for anyone with information to call 903-237-1110 or 903-236-7867.