Police looking for man who robbed $1,600 from grocery store in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK)- Officers are looking for suspect who robbed more than $1,000 from a grocery store in Palestine on Thursday.

The incident happened after 10:30 a.m. at the Kroger at 325 E. Spring St., according to the Palestine Police Department, who were called to the store.

Officers were told that a white or Hispanic man went into the Kroger and to the customer service desk. Then, he handed the clerk a handwritten note that said they should give him all the money or he would begin shooting.

The suspect was given almost $1,600 before they left the store and ran to Mallard Street.

Police said the man was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants and a black mask.

Officers also saw surveillance video that showed a possible suspect. The footage revealed a vehicle headed the wrong way or north on Mallard Street. Then, they turned onto Avenue A. The car is a grey four door Pontiac sedan with black wheels.

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at (903)731-2254 or the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.