LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department.

The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, 18, both from Lufkin.

According to authorities, several items were later found to be missing from the home including, two televisions, a MacBook, two lightsabers, a PlayStation 4, Apple AirPods and several items of clothing.

Deaton and Johnson were both arrested for burglary of habitation, officials said. Angelina County Jail records show that Deaton is being held on $20,000 bond and Johnson is being held on $17,000 bond.