Police: Lufkin woman called tow truck because she left keys behind during alleged shoplifting attempt

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — Lufkin police are investigating a case in which a woman left her purse and keys at a Walmart when she ran out after allegedly being caught trying to shoplift.

Without cars keys, she had no way to leave in her red 2015 Chrysler Sedan 4D.

Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a theft in progress.

The woman attempted to steal $165 worth of merchandise from the store and “fled on foot from loss

prevention officers who attempted to stop her,” the police officer’s report said. “A short time later, a wrecker arrived to tow her vehicle after she requested a tow due to losing her

keys.”

The report shows the case is under investigation and the woman had not been charged with a crime.