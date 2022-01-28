HOUSTON (KETK) – A man was shot with his own gun after attempting to rob a driver on the Katy Freeway on Wednesday, according to Houston Police.

Two drivers were involved in a minor wreck in the 8800 block of I-10. One of the drivers pulled out a gun on another driver and ended up getting shot by his own gun, according to reports obtained by our NBC affiliate KPRC from Hedwig Village police.

On Thursday, police said that the armed man, identified as Carlos Marquez, 29, was actually trying to rob the the other driver, according to witnesses.

Marquez was accused of firing two shots at the victim and when the victim fought back, the suspect fired a third shot that caused injury to his own head. Several witnesses wrestled with Marquez until officers arrived at the scene, according to KPRC.

Marquez was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials said the handgun Marquez had in his possession was stolen. He was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to KPRC, Marquez was out on bond from Donley County, Texas for aggravated assault on a peace officer and evading arrest.