LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Lufkin after allegedly assaulting a woman in the Lufkin Catfish King on Wednesday afternoon.

According to authorities, 47-year-old Larry “Bubba” Caddenhead punched a woman in the back of the head and shoved her into a salad bar sneeze guard.

The woman, who said she did not know Caddenhead, suffered a busted nose, swollen eye and a red mark to the back of her neck, police said.

“Caddenhead told officers he had just been released from jail,” according to a case synopsis from Lufkin PD. “He was taken back to jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury.”

Jail records show that he was indeed released from jail on Wednesday, before being booked again for the assault charge later that same day. His bond was set at $10,000.