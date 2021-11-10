Police: Man arrested in East Texas for assaulting, threatening grandmother, holding girlfriend at knifepoint

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas after assaulting his grandmother and holding his girlfriend at knifepoint, according to the Texarkana Police Department.

Brennen Brown, 20, was detained, wrote police on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apartment on W. 7th Street on Oct. 27. Brown’s grandmother told authorities the man became upset because she did not allow him to use her phone. Brown pinned his grandmother’s arms down on the bed and kneed her in the hip in order to take the phone from her.

He also unplugged her oxygen machine, yelled at her and threatened to kill her with a fan if she told anyone what he had done, the victim said.

Brown later ran away and hid in the woods until police left.

The next day, Detective Thomas Shaddix obtained a warrant for Brown’s arrest for assaulting his grandmother. Officers returned to the apartment to find the man.

Brown hid in the apartment with his girlfriend and did not answer the door.

He placed a butterfly knife against his girlfriend’s throat and threatened to kill her so she would not leave and tell officers at the door that he was inside, said authorities.

Later, Brown worried that officers were going to enter the residence, so he hid inside an air duct. This is when his girlfriend ran out and met with police.

Officers found Brown inside the apartment and arrested him. They also found the knife his girlfriend mentioned inside an air duct.

Brown was booked into the Bi-State Jail for injury to an elderly/disabled person with intentional bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

Police also found he had a felony warrant for credit/debit card abuse of an elderly person from another jurisdiction. His total bond was set at $350,000.