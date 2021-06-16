Police: Man dies in Lufkin shortly after being arrested for throwing, breaking items in woman’s home

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man died in Lufkin early Wednesday morning shortly after police were called to a woman’s home who said he was throwing and breaking things inside.

The department released a statement saying they went to the home in the 1900 block of Hill Street shortly before 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, the woman had locked him out of the home and police made contact with him at a neighboring home.

Jessica Pebsworth, the communications director for the department, said that the man admitted to being intoxicated and “his behavior appeared to be consistent” with being high on PCP.

The suspect already had a warrant out for his arrest. Police took him into custody, but sent him to a hospital first.

Pebsworth wrote that 20 minutes later in an emergency room, the man began to have seizures and died just a short time later.

His name has not yet been released due to family needing to be notified. The Texas Rangers have been called in to investigate, which is standard procedure.