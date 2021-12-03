Police: Man robs Love’s Truck Stop, steals 35 cartons of cigarettes

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – A Love’s Truck Stop in Sulphur Springs was allegedly robbed Friday morning. The Sulphur Springs Police Department (SSPD) responded to a robbery at 1201 S. Hillcrest at 9:33 a.m.

According to the SSPD Facebook post, the suspect showed a black pistol and left the store with a box of approximately 35 cartons of mixed cigarettes. The suspect left in a vehicle described as a maroon Chevrolet Colorado.

SSPD said the suspect is a slender white male, he was wearing a grey hoodie with a puma logo on the front, black pants with red and white stripes and black and red shoes. The suspect was the passenger of the vehicle and there are no identifiers for the driver.

The SSPD asks if anyone has information containing this incident to contact Detective Jason Reneau at the Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020..