POLICE: Man shoots ex-girlfriend’s husband in the face while 2 small children were in the car

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police are searching for a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend’s husband in the face while he and his family, including two small children, were in the car.

On Friday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., the Texarkana Texas Police Department got a call about a man who had been shot at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.

A 31-year-old man had been shot in the face and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his injuries were later determined to be non-life-threatening.

The man was sitting in the car with his wife and two small children when a man by the name of Alfred Reynolds came up to the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Reynolds allegedly fired several shots into the vehicle one of which struck the 31-year-old man, said authorities. The suspect ran away before officers arrived.

According to TTPD, Reynolds had previously dated the man’s wife.

Detectives have obtained a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Reynolds and more charges are expected to be filed soon.

Texarkana Texas Police have asked the public that if they know where Reynolds is, to call 911.

