Police: Man shot by person he was drinking with in Houston

HOUSTON (KETK) – Houston police are investigating after a man was killed by someone he was drinking with early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in north Houston just before 2:30 a.m., according to our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot would to his chest. Police said he had gotten into an argument with the suspect when he was shot.

The shooter fled the scene and investigators don’t have much information on the suspect other than that he and the victim had been drinking together. KPRC says that one man has been detained for questioning and there are other witnesses to interview.

Officers said that the argument may have been about who was “the toughest” between them. They also stated that the victim did not live at the location he was shot.