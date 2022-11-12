GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning.

Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested a male and female and recovered the gun.

The victim was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas for emergency medical treatment, according to Gun Barrel City PD. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Seven Points Police Department and Mabank Police Department also responded to the shooting.