MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man was arrested on April 2 after he allegedly robbed a convenience store twice in a row.

According to police, on Friday, April 1, Roy Lee Hall Jr., 37 of Marshall, entered a convenience store on Victory Dr. at approximately 6 p.m. and attempted to steal merchandise. When the clerk confronted him, Hall reportedly physically assaulted him by repeatedly punching him in the face before leaving with the merchandise.

The following night, April 2, around 7 p.m., Hall returned to the same convenience store and allegedly stole additional items. Shortly after, Marshall Police officers then made contact with Hall at a residence on Angelo St.

Upon contact with police, Hall reportedly produced a knife before barricading himself inside the home. Additional officers with the Marshall Police Department Hostage Negotiation and Special Response Teams were brought in to talk Hall out of the house, but he refused. Negotiators then escalated their tactics and Hall was taken into custody without incident.

Hall was initially charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transportation with a deadly weapon and theft of property less than $100. A warrant for robbery was obtained after review of surveillance footage from April 1 confirmed that Hall was the suspect. Hall currently remains in the Harrison County Jail.