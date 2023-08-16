KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – During a traffic stop, a man with several warrants was arrested after allegedly attempting to run from police while being in possession of methamphetamines.

On Aug. 12, an officer with the Kilgore Police Department said he saw Tucker Thedford as a passenger in a vehicle and recognized him as a suspect that had several warrants for his arrest including a parole warrant.

Courtesy: Gregg County Judicial Records

The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and as he was trying to arrest Thedford, officials said that he “resisted by pulling away and [refused] to exit the vehicle.” The officer was able to place Thedford in handcuffs but police said he attempted to run away from the officer before shortly being caught.

After being assisted back to his feet and taken back to the patrol vehicle, authorities said Thedford tried to get away one last time before finally being placed in the back of the officer’s vehicle.

Thedford was reportedly found to be in possession of approximately 8.1 grams of meth and was taken to the Gregg County Jail on the warrant charges along with resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of a controlled substance.