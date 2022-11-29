LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday.

According to LPD, they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder.

Roberts was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail without incident by LPD Detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit, police said.

“The Longview Police Department would like to thank everyone who submits tips using the Gregg County Crimestopper’s Network. It takes the help of the community to keep everyone safe,” LPD said in a Facebook post.

Back in October, the Minneapolis Police Department took to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in finding Roberts. They said she was charged with murder for fatally shooting Tanasha Austin back in March after a verbal argument.