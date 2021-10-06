Police: Multiple people injured after shooting at Arlington high school

ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) – Police confirmed that there are multiple injuries after a shooting at an Arlington high school.

Timberview High School went on lockdown this morning after the reported shooting. There is now a heavy police presence at the high school and an NBC 5 chopper is on the scene live.

Parents are being asked to stage at the student nutrition center where the district will work to bus students from the high school to this location.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Timberview is part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

In a statement to parents, Mansfield ISD said students and staff are still locked in their classrooms and no visitors are allowed in the building at this time.

The reports of the shooting came in around 9:20 a.m.

This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.