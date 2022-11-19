NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches Police Department announced Saturday morning that a woman has been shot and killed at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Martinsville St.

Officials said that around 3:45 a.m. they were responding to a 911 call about the shooting when they found the deceased victim. Nacogdoches PD said they already have a suspect in custody.

Their criminal investigation division is currently on the scene and investigating.

This story will be updated when further information is released.