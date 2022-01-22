NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a call about a shooting that occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Friday.
Police said that they received reports of a woman laying in the parking lot on the 1600 block of Martinsville Street. Upon arrival, just as reports had indicated, an adult woman was found laying in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The woman was then taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
Officials say that this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Check back for updates.
- COVID-19 in pregnant women may trigger fetal inflammation
- POLICE: Nacogdoches woman in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head
- 3 people dead after fatal multiple vehicle crash in Anderson County
- Over 330,000 pacifiers recalled due to choking hazard
- Truck with 100 monkeys crashes, search underway for missing primates