POLICE: Nacogdoches woman in critical condition after gunshot wound to the head

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a call about a shooting that occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police said that they received reports of a woman laying in the parking lot on the 1600 block of Martinsville Street. Upon arrival, just as reports had indicated, an adult woman was found laying in a parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The woman was then taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Officials say that this is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

