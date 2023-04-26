BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – A police officer and an alleged intoxicated driver were injured after a high-speed pursuit on Highway 69 in Bullard, according to a release.

On Tuesday, around 1:20 a.m., a sergeant with the Bullard Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 69 in Bullard. Officials said the driver of the vehicle drove away and a pursuit ensued.

According to the release, the vehicle was clocked going at “very high rates of speed” from Highway 69 to several county roads in Cherokee and Smith County. After more than 30 minutes of a vehicle pursuit, police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran into a heavily wooded area near FM 756.

Police ran after the individual, quickly catching up to him where they said he began “resisting and struggling with officers.” During the struggle, officials said the suspect and a Bullard Police Officer suffered injuries.

The individual was identified as Brandon Oscar Mendez-Espita, 23, and was taken to a local hospital before being booked into the Cherokee County Jail.

Mendez-Espita was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated.