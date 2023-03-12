UPDATE: A suspect involved in a Sunday morning chase has died at a local hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, a DPS trooper assisted a White Oak police officer in the pursuit that ended which ended in Longview, according to a DPS press release. The press release said that after the chase an “exchange of gunfire” ensued between officials and the suspect.

Following that officer-involved shooting the suspect was taken to a local hospital where officials said he succumbed to his injuries.

UPDATE: Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Adam Albritton confirmed that a Sunday morning chase started in White Oak before leaving a suspect with life-threatening injuries from an officer involved shooting.

Albritton also said there were four officers on the scene of the officer involved shooting that occurred, a White Oak Police Officer, two Longview Police Officers and a DPS trooper.

The scene where the chase ended near the intersection of West Loop 281 and State Highway 31 has been clear up, according to DPS.

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – An officer-involved shooting in the Longview area left a suspect with life-threatening injuries, Longview Police said.

According to LPD, on Sunday around 3:37 a.m. they were notified that the White Oak Police Department was in “an active vehicle pursuit that was entering the Longview city limits.”

During the pursuit, a DPS Trooper also became involved, with the chase ending near the intersection of West Loop 281 and State Highway 31.

“Shots were exchanged and the suspect was struck sustaining life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from LPD. “First aid was administered at the scene by officers and EMS was summoned to the scene.”

The suspect was reportedly taken to a hospital for treatment, while no officers were injured.

The Texas Rangers are investigating.

This is a developing story. KETK will keep you updated as more information is available.


