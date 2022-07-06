PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – Palestine police arrested a man after a traffic stop with an ATV on Monday night.

Palestine Police Officer Isiah Pettigrew saw a maroon Polaris ATV in the roadway as he was patrolling West Oak near Loop 256 just before midnight on July 4.

Pettigrew stopped the ATV and spoke with the driver, identified as 30-year-old Michael Woods of Dallas. According to a press release, the officer noticed “signs of intoxication, along with an open container on the ATV.”

After a field sobriety test, Woods was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked without incident.

An investigation revealed that the ATV was stolen from Leon County before the traffic stop. The ATV has now been returned to the owner. More charges for the ATV theft are pending out of Leon County.

“I want to commend Officer Pettigrew for being observant stopping not only a drunk driver, but a theft in progress,” PPD Chief Mark Harcrow said. “ATV theft is a huge problem right now in our area. This is the fourth suspect tied to ATV thefts that we have arrested this month.”