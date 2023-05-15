PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) – A man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into an elementary school.

At around 11 a.m. Monday, Palestine police officers were dispatched to a business in the 3200 block of W. Oak Street in reference to a wanted suspect being at the location. Police said that 24-year-old James Keith Jones of Palestine was found to have several warrants from a neighboring county.

Officers arrived in the area and reported seeing Jones driving a Ford Focus. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it reportedly continued north on Bassett Road as officers followed.

At the intersection of Bassett and Saltworks, police said the vehicle left the road, hit a fence and then hit the side of Westwood Elementary School. After the collision, Jones reportedly exited the Ford and ran away, but was chased by officers and apprehended shortly after.

Jones was taken to the Anderson County Jail and booked for his existing warrants, along with charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle and evading on foot.

Westwood Elementary was placed on lockdown at the time of the incident and Westwood ISD Police also responded. No one was reported injured.