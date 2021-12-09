Police: Person of interest in custody after ‘kill list’ incident at Spring Hill ISD

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department said on Thursday they have a person in custody after an incident regarding a “kill list” was reported at Spring Hill ISD.

Brandon Thornton, the Public Information Officer with the Longview Police Department said that a person of interest is in custody, but no further details were provided.

Spring Hill ISD shared the following statement on Facebook:

“Safety is the number one priority for Spring Hill ISD. The high school encountered an incident today that required coordinated action by district administration, the school resource officer, and the Longview police department. The situation has been addressed, and students and staff are safe. SHISD will continue to follow policy and student code of conduct requirements in all situations. The administration and staff will remain proactive in matters regarding school safety. School will continue tomorrow as scheduled. Thank you for your support.”

