ALLEN, Texas (KETK) – At least nine people were injured by a single gunman at the Allen Premium Outlets, according to a Allen Police and Fire Department press conference.

Allen Police Department released the following update after the scene was secured:

“At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, an Allen Police Department officer on an unrelated call heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets. The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called for emergency personnel. Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department. A multi-agency response helped secure the mall. There is no longer an active threat. A reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard. Our hearts are with the individuals and families impacted by this tragic event. Another briefing will be provided later this evening with additional details.” Allen Police Department

The Collin County Sheriff reportedly confirmed multiple deaths including children and the alleged active shooter around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Rep. Keith Self from Texas’s 3rd congressional district said on Twitter that a shooter is down and there are multiple casualties at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Gov. Greg Abbott released the following statement:

“Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy. I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources.” Gov. Greg Abbott

Rep. Self shared the following statement on his Twitter:

“We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene. This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A shooter is down and there are multiple casualties. They are continuing to work to ensure the scene is safe. The public is being asked to stay away from that area while this investigation continues.” Rep. Keith Self

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued the following statement:

“Please join Jan and me in mourning the victims of the unspeakable tragedy in Allen. Please also join us in prayer for the victims’ families and friends along with the residents of Allen. We are grateful for our brave first responders who were deployed to stop the shooter and investigate this hideous crime. We are thankful for their bravery and courage.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

The Allen Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, according to NBCDFW and ATF Dallas.

According to ATF Dallas, personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Dallas Field Division are responding to the “active shooter incident” as well.

This story is still developing and will be updated once officials release more information.

The Allen Police Department shared the following statement on social media: