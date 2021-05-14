Police say someone started shooting on Longview street Friday; no injuries reported

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Longview police say someone opened fire on South Green Street on Friday morning.

“At this time, there are no known victims, but there was some property damage to a vehicle and the convenience store,” an announcement from the police department said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 a.m.

The 1300 block of South Green Street from Avalon to Edgefield was shut down Friday afternoon as detectives were carrying out an investigation.

Those with information about what happened are asked to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.